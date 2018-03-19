Try It Tuesday: TAE KWON-DO!

SAN ANTONIO - If you want to know a GREAT place to learn the values of:

"Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, and Indomitable Spirit."

Then we have the place for you!

CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club provides just that and more. Even though Tae kwon-Do is a means of self- defense, they teach their students self-discipline, alertness and respect for themselves and others. Through Tae Kwon-Do the student can become more confident in their everyday lives and helps keep them physically active and healthy.

The Club has evening classes, after school programs and even summer camp! You might say, "Well what makes them different from all the other clubs?"

Well, here are some reasons:

Free Trial Class, no obligations

Primary focus on Self-Defense and character development

Capped programs to keep classes manageable

No expensive equipment to buy​

No long term Contracts

If you want more information on CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club just click the website.

