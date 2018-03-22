SA Live

The BIG Give: Camp to Success

Local non-profit ensures young girls launch successful lives after summer camp

By Katie Meyers - SA Live Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO - There's a local group making sure every child has a chance to go to summer camp. 

Camp to Success provides enrichment programming for girls in grades 5-12 that includes nature-based activities, technology, arts and crafts, and more. 

More on The Big Give

But it's more than just a summer camp.

"It's a judgment-free environment," said camper Kareana Johnson. "You can talk to your friends and be silly, be fun, be you."

The application process happens in the spring. 

For more information, you can visit www.CampToSuccess.org, and make sure to donate to their organization today by visiting www.TheBigGiveSA.org

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.