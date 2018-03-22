The BIG Give: Camp to Success

SAN ANTONIO - There's a local group making sure every child has a chance to go to summer camp.

Camp to Success provides enrichment programming for girls in grades 5-12 that includes nature-based activities, technology, arts and crafts, and more.

But it's more than just a summer camp.

"It's a judgment-free environment," said camper Kareana Johnson. "You can talk to your friends and be silly, be fun, be you."

The application process happens in the spring.

For more information, you can visit www.CampToSuccess.org, and make sure to donate to their organization today by visiting www.TheBigGiveSA.org.

