The BIG Give: Operation Comfort

SAN ANTONIO - It's not always easy transitioning out of the military, especially when there's an injury involved.

That's where Operation Comfort comes in. It's a non-profit specializing in adaptive programs for service members injured while serving our country.

They provide hand cycling, woodworking, yoga, and sled hockey.

"The guys look for that comradery again," said San Antonio Sled Hockey Coach Chris Leverkuhn. "It's about having that unit comradery."

