Try It Tuesday: Alamo Distilling Company

SAN ANTONIO - We all know here in San Antonio it's "ALL ABOUT THE ALAMO" and what a perfect way for The Alamo Distilling Company to incorporate that in their brand.

They are the proud makers of Alamo Craft Whiskey (formerly Texas Craft Whiskey), Alamo Dark Rum, Alamo Bourbon, and Alamo Rum (formerly Texas Rum). These are some of the finest high quality hand crafted products you can purchase from them.

The Alamo Distilling Company is now open to the public for tours and tastings on Fridays and Saturdays you can visit them at their downtown location on 621 Chestnut San Antonio, TX 78202.

For more information on the company you can click on the website.

