Mad Science Monday: Get ready for a POP of fun

SAN ANTONIO - We know you love your Mad Science Mondays on SA Live!

Our mad scientist Andrea Cook takes you into the world of chemistry with sand and even an explosion!

Mad Science isn't just for Mondays. They bring science education to millions of children and would love to do the same for yours. They have fun after school programs, pre-school programs and even do events. If your young one has a birthday coming up, be sure to add them to your guest list.

For more information on Mad Science or to book your event you can visit their website.

Stay updated with the latest craze by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.