RECIPE: Mango Ginger Habenero Noodles

SAN ANTONIO - Soba and udon noodles are especially popular in Japan, while the sauce used here blends flavors from the entire earth’s tropical belt – that place where Thailand intermingles with the Caribbean and the South Pacific. Here’s a super-easy, colorful and flavorful recipe that tips its hat to all those food cultures.
MANGO GINGER HABANERO NOODLES RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
- 4 ounces soba buckwheat noodles
- 4 ounces udon noodles
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 chicken breast halves, thinly sliced
- 1 bottle Fischer & Wieser’s Mango Ginger Habanero Sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- ½ tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 cups broccoli-carrot slaw
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the noodles separately according to package directions, then drain and toss together. In a large pan, cook the sliced chicken breast in the olive oil. While the chicken is cooking, combine the sauce with the vinegar and sesame oil. Add the broccoli-carrot slaw, bell pepper and green onions to the chicken and lightly caramelize over medium-high heat, about 4 minutes. Add the noodles and the sauce, mixing until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Serves 8.
