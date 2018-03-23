RECIPE: Mango Ginger Habenero Noodles

SAN ANTONIO - Soba and udon noodles are especially popular in Japan, while the sauce used here blends flavors from the entire earth’s tropical belt – that place where Thailand intermingles with the Caribbean and the South Pacific. Here’s a super-easy, colorful and flavorful recipe that tips its hat to all those food cultures.

MANGO GINGER HABANERO NOODLES RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces soba buckwheat noodles

4 ounces udon noodles

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 chicken breast halves, thinly sliced

1 bottle Fischer & Wieser’s Mango Ginger Habanero Sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

½ tablespoon sesame oil

2 cups broccoli-carrot slaw

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the noodles separately according to package directions, then drain and toss together. In a large pan, cook the sliced chicken breast in the olive oil. While the chicken is cooking, combine the sauce with the vinegar and sesame oil. Add the broccoli-carrot slaw, bell pepper and green onions to the chicken and lightly caramelize over medium-high heat, about 4 minutes. Add the noodles and the sauce, mixing until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

