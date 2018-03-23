RECIPE: Kid Friendly from the Garden!

SAN ANTONIO - Cafeteria Manager of Ewing Halsell, Daniela Villarreal, stopped by to show SA Live two healthy recipes that you can make for your kids and loved ones. Thankfully, she laid it out for us below:

Mandarin Salad Makes 3 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 cups chopped kale (or any salad greens!)

½ cup mandarins, canned in juice (not syrup), reserve juice for dressing

Salt to taste

Dressing:

½ cup juice from mandarins

2 Tbsp vinegar, white or apple work best!

1Tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Make the dressing by putting all the ingredients in a cup with a lid and shake it up! Add the dressing to the chopped kale and massage it in. Add salt to taste. Top with mandarins

*Tips:

- dressing the kale ahead of time can really soften the greens and make them less bitter

- if you’re using regular lettuce such as romaine, add the dressing right before you serve it so it doesn’t wilt

Fruity Yogurt Parfait Makes 1 parfait

INGREDIENTS

½ cup plain or vanilla yogurt

½ cup frozen fruit

½ cup granola

Instructions:

In a clear cup, layer the parfait starting with the yogurt, then adding the fruit, and topping with the granola Enjoy!

*Tips:

- make this a to-go snack or breakfast by putting the granola in a small separate container to prevent it from getting soggy!

- Frozen fruit has just as much if not more nutrients than fresh fruits. But you can use whatever you have on hand! Fresh, Frozen, or canned in juice!

For more recipes stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

