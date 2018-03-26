The Look: Spring Dresses

SAN ANTONIO - Spring is here and Award Winning Resale Franchise, Uptown Cheapskate, gives us some inside on the dress trends!

Trending styles this year is the backless dresses, low neck-lines, square neck-lines, and off the shoulder.

More of The Look

Everyone loves a little vintage in their outfit and that is why polka dots and vintage trends are making a come back! And if you don't already know, the color of the year for 2018 is (drum roll please)... ULTRA VIOLET!

Get your purple clothing and spring trends at Uptown Cheapskate, where you can find high end products for a great discounted price!

For more information on the upscale thrift store you can click on the website.

