Spring wedding GUEST Looks

SAN ANTONIO - It's WEDDING TIME! Everyone focuses on the bride and groom for their big day but now its time to focus on the guests.

Eye Candy Boutique shows us wedding ready spring looks for your wedding guests. ( Try saying that three times)

Every wedding is different and Boutique Owner, Elsa Fernandez, gives us some advice on how a guest should style herself for a wedding.

"I think the most important thing, when it comes to wedding dressing for guests, is to go with the vibe of the invitation and then put your own twist and integrate your own personality into it. That way you fit into the wedding and your not uncomfortable and you can still have a really fun time."

