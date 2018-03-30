March Madness WINGS

SAN ANTONIO - All the saucy goodness in one segment!
Sauced Wing Bar is located 215 West Bandera Rd, STE 101 Boerne, TX 78006
More on Food
- A whole "LADA" good food from a local enchilada themed food truck
- Cheetos jalapeño bacon dogs and pickle corn dogs? Is this real life??
- Holy peaches! The Box Street Social shares sweet wedding dish inspiration
- New food truck serving homemade classics with a twist
- Grilled chicken and pear salad with hazelnut vinaigrette
Where "good wings are made fresh" .
For more information on Sauced Wing Bar you can click on the website.
Don't forget to follow @SALiveKSAT on Facebookand Twitter for the latest updates!
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.