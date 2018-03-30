Final Four: Top 4 places to eat downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A lot of people are downtown today and all weekend long for the Final Four.Some from around the city, some from around the country!



So we wanted to give YOU the inside scoop on the top places to eat in Downtown San Antonio.

All of these places are within the walkable downtown area. Perfect for those who are visiting for the games.

Here is the countdown to the TOP 4 PLACES:



4. RANGE

Our swankiest option, perfect for a championship celebration. RANGE is brought to you by San Antonio's own celebrity Chef Jason Dady. It's not your average steakhouse! It's located on Houston street right off the Riverwalk near the Embassy suites. All menu items are given a Texas twist and the oysters and any of their beef options are highly recommended!

3. ROSELLA AT THE RAND

Rosella at the Rand is a great place to grab a coffee or cocktail- whatever you're craving- complete with a cool atmosphere. If you're not in a rush, you can stop in for a full meal. They serve breakfast, dinner, and BRUNCH! For those who've had a little too much fun at the fan fest. The best item on the menu, per SA Live, is the Rosella Burger.

2. CON SAFOS

Conveniently located right in the same area as the Fan Fest is Con Safos! The family-friendly bar and kitchen has something for everyone. On the menu- Concha Burgers and Seasoned fries, Margaritas and more than 50 beers on tap, plus aguas frescas for the little ones! Right outside their front doors is Yankaguana Park, so the little ones can play on the playground while you enjoy your food and drink!

1. LA PANADERIA

And finally! A MUST if you're visiting from out of town. The Pasteries are what will bring you in to La Panaderia. The tortas, soups, salads and coffee will keep you coming back! La Panaderia is locally owned and created by two brothers wanting to share their Mexican heritage and love for baking with their hometown. You really cannot beat a warm almond croissant that is FRESH out of the oven!

Don't forget to follow @SALiveKSAT on Facebookand Twitter for the latest updates!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.