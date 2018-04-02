SAN ANTONIO - Chilito's Express is more than just a great Latin Fusion Street Food and Catering business.
You can taste the passion,the Owner of Chilito's Express, Al Maldonado, puts into all his creations.
More on Food
- Holy peaches! The Box Street Social shares sweet wedding dish inspiration
- A whole "LADA" good food from a local enchilada themed food truck
- Grilled chicken and pear salad with hazelnut vinaigrette
- Balsamic roast chicken
- Soba noodle stir-fry with coconut curry sauce
- AVOCADO three ways: Game day APPETIZERS!
To know more Chilito's Express, you can head over to their website.
Don't forget to follow @SALiveKSAT on Facebookand Twitter for the latest updates!
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.