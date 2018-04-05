Try It Tuesday: Boxing with a PRO

SAN ANTONIO - Professional Boxer, Steven Ramos, takes Mike through the ropes, or shall I say 'over the logs' on how he trains for the BIG fight!

Steven "The Lumberjack" Ramos, is a middleweight boxer who is 2-0 in his fighting record and both those wins were by KNOCKOUT!

His next fight is right around the corner and he is ready to CHOP his opponent down!

The fight will be held at the Mercado Event Center on April 21 and if you like you can give the Pro boxer a follow on his instagram.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.