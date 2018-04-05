Get FIESTA ready with One Wreath At a Time

SAN ANTONIO - Owner/Designer of One Wreath at a Time, Michelle Lopez, specializes in bringing beautiful, unique, quality designs to your home.

She is defiantly bringing on the FIESTA spirit with the wreaths that she is designing for the special time in San Antonio. She is also hosting a Fiesta Wreath Making Class on April 13 at 7 p.m. and will be located at in Selma, Tx. 1604/Lookout Rd.

For more information on how to attend the class or about the wreaths you can click here.

Don't forget to follow @SALiveKSAT on Facebookand Twitter for the latest updates!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.