WILD Wednesday: All about the Wallaby

SAN ANTONIO - It's all about the Wallaby! Here are 10 facts you may not know about the cute marsupials!

Wallabies only eat plants which makes them Herbivores. They are born undeveloped and they immediately crawl into their mothers pouch to continue developing for a couple of months. Baby wallabies are called Joeys The largest wallaby can reach 6 feet from head to tail. They use their powerful tails for balance and sitting up with great posture. Their maximum speed can reach 48 km/h. A wallabies teeth are flat compared to their kangaroo cousins. There are 30 different types of wallaby. A mother wallaby communicates with her young with clicking sounds. (They have very limited range of vocal sounds) They are mainly active at night!

