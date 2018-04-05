WILD Wednesday: All about the Wallaby

SAN ANTONIO - It's all about the Wallaby! Here are 10 facts you may not know about the cute marsupials!
- Wallabies only eat plants which makes them Herbivores.
- They are born undeveloped and they immediately crawl into their mothers pouch to continue developing for a couple of months.
- Baby wallabies are called Joeys
- The largest wallaby can reach 6 feet from head to tail.
- They use their powerful tails for balance and sitting up with great posture.
- Their maximum speed can reach 48 km/h.
- A wallabies teeth are flat compared to their kangaroo cousins.
- There are 30 different types of wallaby.
- A mother wallaby communicates with her young with clicking sounds. (They have very limited range of vocal sounds)
- They are mainly active at night!
