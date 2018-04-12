SIZZLE-licious, SWEET HEAT Fajitas!

SAN ANTONIO - Fischer & Wieser is a family owned business located in the heart of Fredericksburg, TX. They have award- winning sauces that will make you want more!

In this segment they incorporated their FAMOUS, Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce, for the Fiesta cooking festivities.

Thankfully, they left behind the Recipe to this tasty dish AND a few more recipes that include: Razzmatazz Margarita and Raspberry Rumba Salsa.

ROASTED RASPERRY CHIPOTOLE FAJITAS

2 boneless chicken breast halves, sliced

Salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 cup Fischer & Wieser’s The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

6 flour tortillas, warmed

Chopped cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS

Season the sliced chicken with salt, pepper, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Heat the oil in a large skillet (or fajita grilling pan). When hot, cook the chicken slices, turning until cooked through. Transfer to a bowl. Add the peppers and onion and stir until softened and caramelized, browning along the edges. Return the chicken to the skillet and combine. When sizzling, add the lime juice and stir, followed by the sauce. Combine. Spoon the fajita mixture onto flour tortillas and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Note:

This recipe is also great with peeled and deveined shrimp or slices of beef skirt steak. The cooking process is the same, even if the cooking times might vary.

RAZMATAZZ MARGARITA RECIPE

2 ounces (1/4 cup) Jose Cuervo Traditional Reposada Tequila

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Cointreau

2 Ounces Fischer & Wieser's Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®

Juice of 1 large lime

1 cup crushed ice

2 lime wedges

Raw sugar on a flat plate

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients except lime wedges and raw sugar in blender; puree until slushy. Make a slit in the center of each lime wedge and moisten the rims of two large martini glasses with the juice from the wedges. Dip the moistened rims into the raw sugar to make a thin edge of sugar on the rim of the glass. Carefully pour in the margaritas, taking care not to disturb the sugar on the rim. Place the lime wedges on glass rims at the slit and serve.

RASPBERRY RUMBA SALSA RECIPE

2 cups canned Mandarin orange segments, well drained and roughly chopped

1 small red onion, diced

1 cup Fischer & Wieser The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems chopped

4 chile pequins (more or less to taste)

Corn tortilla chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a medium–sized bowl and stir to blend well. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Transfer salsa into serving bowl and serve alongside a basket of corn tortilla chips.

