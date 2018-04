SAN ANTONIO - Calling all Architect and Engineering students, citywide, from Jr. high to college. Here is your shot to build some amazingly cool K9 cribs!

Barkitecture is a citywide competition where students face head to head, or shall I say crib to crib, for the BEST dog house in town.

This years event is on April. 14 at the Mission Marquee Plaza, starting at 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on Barkitecture you can click here.

