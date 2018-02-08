It's time to celebrate the Chinese New Year

SAN ANTONIO - All my Dogs bark with me! It is our year to celebrate our greatness and what better way to do that then with going to the Confucius Wishing Lanterns on the Water event! It is free to the public but if you want to be apart of casting a lantern on the water it is only $5 and will be sold on location.

If you want more info on the event you can click on the website.

