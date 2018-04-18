Get ready with FIESTA Fun HAIRSTYLES

SAN ANTONIO - JAX Studio invites YOU to come and get your Fiesta hair done at their salon!
For the ten days of Fiesta April 19-30 you are welcome to call and book an appointment to get your braids done. The special they are providing is 30 minute hairstyle for ONLY $30!!
