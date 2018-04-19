FESTIVE Flower centerpieces and MORE!

SAN ANTONIO - Cositas San Antonio is all personalized decorations made by the Owner,Jenny Perez!

These days parties are nothing without big decorations and backdrops; thankfully Cositas is the place to go to get your personalized decor! She can even make decorations with your name on it, how neat is that!?

For more information on Cositas or where you can place an order, click here for their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.