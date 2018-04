SAN ANTONIO - Did you know there are different types of Cacti?! I know, I didn't.

But good news, we have The SA Cactus and Xerophyte Society to give us some knowledge on our prickly friends. Their SA Cactus & Xerophyte Show is going on April 26- 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SA Garden Center.

For more information you can visit their website.

