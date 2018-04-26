Brandon Michael is one TRUE country artist

SEGUIN - Brandon Michael is the lead singer in his band called "Brandon Michael and True Country".

He has been performing all across South Texas and has been a hit. Not only does he do a great job at performing cover songs from our most beloved country artists, he even plays his own original songs like this one in the video! So Talented!

He and his band will be performing at the PACFest April 26, Noon- 10 p.m. at Palo Alto College.

For more information on Brandon Michael and True country you can click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.