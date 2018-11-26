10 Tamale Spots to Know in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to tamales, San Antonio has “dozens” of options - see what I did there. But don’t worry - to make your holiday tamale selecting easier this year I’ve made a list of the ten places serving tamales that all San Antonio residents should know.

--------------------------------

10. So.Tex BBQ

202 Lamar St.

San Antonio, Texas 78202

So.Tex BBQ is a barbecue vendor who makes barbacoa, brisket and wood smoked tamales. The smoked tamales go fast and have become a hit here in the Alamo City.

9. Del Rio Tortilla Factory

1402 Gillette Blvd

San Antonio, Texas

The Del Rio Tortilla Factory is a family-owned business that has been open since 1974. They have two locations one San Antonio and one in Poteet, Texas. They serve pork, chicken and bean tamales with jalapeno options.

8. Adelitas Tamales & Tortilla Factory

1130 Fresno

San Antonio, Texas 78201

They have been making tamales since 1938 - that’s eight decades of tamale making. The tamales get made with stone-ground corn with options like chicken and pork.

7. Mi Tierra

218 Produce Row

San Antonio, TX 78207

Mi Tierra has been making tamales for decades and is one of the most iconic Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. They serve traditional tamales by the half and full dozen.

6. Granny’s Tamales

Mobile truck

As per their facebook page - “Granny's tamales was founded over 20 years ago by Juanita and Robert Gonzalez in Corpus Christi, TX. Over the years our family business has expanded tremendously, we have 3 locations near the Corpus Christi area. We have locations in Humble and Washington state owned by members of the Gonzalez family. I am the granddaughter of Juanita and have decided to expand her legacy throughout the San Antonio area. So the mobile business we created is to help continue her legacy in places we could never imagine. Thank you for supporting granny's tamales and its family legacy. "

They serve pork and brisket - regular or spicy, chicken- regular or spicy, bean and cheese, bean and jalapeno, bean, sweet corn, spinach & cream, cheese with or without chicken, chicken jalapeno cream cheese.

5. Chilitos Express

826 Johns Rd

Boerne, TX 78006

Chilitos Express is one of San Antonio and Boerne's favorite tamale spots featuring their cream cheese chicken jalapeno, traditional pork and bacon jalapeno popper tamales.

4. Tellez Tamales

1737 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio, TX 78237

Facebook Rating: 4.8/5 Yelp Rating: 4.5/5

Tellez Tamales specializes in handmade tamales, traditional barbacoa, menudo, corn & flour tortillas, a variety of tacos & lunch plates. They serve traditional pork, chicken, and spicy jalapeño tamales.

3. Tamale Boy

5300 s Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214

Facebook Rating: Yelp Rating:

Juan Rodriguez, a.k.a. Tamale Boy has made a name for himself as one of the best tamale spots in SA. They offer over 50 different tamales that you can custom order and standard flavors including chicken, beef, bean and cheese.

2. Street Treats

9158 FM78

Converse, Texas 78109

If you’re feeling adventurous - you need to try the Hot Cheeto tamales from Street Treats in Converse, Texas. These tamales are handmade using Hot Cheetos in the masa and crunched Hot Cheetos on top with nacho cheese. These tamales are available two-three to an order and served hot.

1. Ruben’s Tamales

1807 Rigsby Ave

San Antonio, TX 78210

When you think tamales in San Antonio, Ruben’s Tamales always come to mind. These tamales have been a staple in San Antonio for over 66 years and continue to attract new customers every holiday season. Ruben’s Tamales serves delicious pork tamales.

-----------------------

There are a ton of other tamale spots around San Antonio, but these ten places won't steer you wrong. Want to know more good locations around San Antonio? Head to ksat.com/eldereats and explore all of the different restaurants I’ve visited.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.