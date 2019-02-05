Valentine’s Day crafts with the San Antonio Public Library
Check out valentine-themed books while you craft!
SAN ANTONIO – Valentines, play dough and marshmallow towers, oh my! The San Antonio Public Library shares Valentine's Day crafts for kids on SA Live.
You can find more crafting events on the San Antonio Public Library’s events page. And be sure to check out the San Antonio Book Fair, a KSAT Community event, coming up on April 6 at the Central Library, located at 600 Soledad.
