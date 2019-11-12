6 helpful tips for anyone getting LASIK eye surgery

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you interested in getting LASIK eye surgery?

Blade-free LASIK eye surgery is a quick and painless procedure.

Patients’ quality of life is improved with having a clear, natural vision and there’s no need to deal with glasses or contacts.

If you are going to have LASIK eye surgery soon, here are some tips to make the process go smoothly.

1. Eat a nutritious meal before your surgery.

Don’t let your hunger get in the way of you feeling cranky. Be sure to eat a yummy meal before you leave.

2. Wear comfortable attire for your surgery.

You now have an excuse to wear comfy clothes! Give yourself some love, you don’t need those tight pants for the day.

3. Consider having friends or family take care of your pets a few days after your procedure.

To avoid the hassle of getting pet hair in your eyes, try to get a pet sitter.

4. Ask someone to drive you home after your procedure.

Your doctor may suggest you get a ride to your appointment so you can rest after your procedure.

5. Smartphone users -- adjust your text to be larger and turn down the brightness.

That glaring light on your phone can strain your eyes. Do yourself a favor and turn down the brightness.

6. Get as much rest as you can after your procedure.

Rest, rest, rest and some more rest. You just had major eye surgery, take some time to heal and recover.

If you are interested in a LASIK consultation, Dr. Carlos Manrique at Manrique Custom Vision Center has completed over 50,000 LASIK procedures in 20 years, including patient Danny Green, a former San Antonio Spurs player.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.