Donate gently worn shoes to benefit nonprofit

Starting off on the right foot can be hard when you don’t have a good pair of shoes.

This holiday season you can give the gift of hope to a family or individual in need.

New Balance San Antonio locations are collecting gently worn shoes through Nov. 16 to benefit Haven for Hope.

“There are no limitations. We just ask for gently worn shoes and it can be any type of shoe possible," said Rob Kaufman, owner of New Balance San Antonio.

Haven for Hope is a homeless shelter in San Antonio that provides a place for hope and new beginnings for families and individuals that are experiencing homelessness.

With every pair of shoes donated, you will receive a $20 coupon to use at New Balance San Antonio stores.

“The thought was there are people in San Antonio that need these shoes badly," Kaufman said. "Especially with the cold weather coming up this week.”

You can donate the shoes to the following New Balance San Antonio locations 11255 Huebner Road, 270 E. Basse Road and 8211 Agora Parkway.

For more information, visit newbalancesanantonio.com.