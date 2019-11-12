Q&A: Answering all your questions about functional medicine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Chronic pain is a serious health problem and it affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

If you have back pain, leg pain or joint pain, the only way to get relief is to get to the root of your pain.

Are you thinking about using a functional medicine approach? Here is some helpful information that might help you decide if this form of medicine is best for your lifestyle.

What is functional medicine?

Functional medicine considers alternative treatments before medications or invasive procedures. This form of medicine understands the root cause of your ailment.

Functional medicine practitioners fix the root cause of the problem, rather than mask the symptoms with prescriptions.

What is the benefit of using functional medicine?

You won’t have to depend on taking prescriptions that will temporarily help your symptoms. The longterm goal with functional medicine is to ultimately help you get back to being healthy and pain-free.

What are the main causes of pain?

The three main causes of pain are physical pain, chemical pain and emotional pain, according to the Institue for Functional Health.

“Not all pain is equal," said Dr. Jacob Torres, a clinical director at the Institute for Functional Health. "Some people have different components of pain and our goal is to be able to get to the root cause of their pain.”