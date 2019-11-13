Medicare open enrollment period: Answering all your questions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Medicare annual enrollment period is almost over, and now is the time to get all of your questions answered.

If you’re on Medicare, this is the time to explore what changes are in health plans and prescription drug coverage to better meet your needs.

Like your current Medicare coverage? You don’t have to change your benefits for next year.

Here are some answers to your Medicare open enrollment questions.

What is Medicare open enrollment?

Open enrollment is a period when people may elect or change the benefit options in health insurance and Medicare. The 2019 dates are October 15 through December 7.

What are the parts of Medicare?

Part A: This plan is often called the hospital insurance plan because it pays for a portion of your care while you are in a hospital. It also pays some of the costs you pay in a skilled nursing facility or if you get health care at home. Lastly, it covers hospice care for people who are terminally ill.

Part B: This plan pays for doctor services, outpatient hospital care, and home healthcare that is not covered by in Part A.

Part C: Often known as a Medicare Advantage Plan or Supplement Plan, this may offer additional coverage for hospital services, doctor office visits, and prescription drugs. It may also include benefits such as dental, vision, transportation, and hearing coverage.

Part D: This plan covers your prescription drugs. Plans may vary in cost and the drugs covered.

