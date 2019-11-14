Ay, chihuahua! Texas Chihuahua Rescue hauls 56 smalls dogs across the country and the border to find forever homes

It’s been a long road home for some of these dogs, but they’re in the final leg of the journey. Texas Chihuahua Rescue is making their monthly trip to Canada to drop off dozens of dogs to their new families.

Texas has a big problem with strays and homeless dogs according to Texas Chihuahua Rescue Vice President, Tamie Parker. South Texans looking for a dog have tons of options and rescues to choose from, that’s not the case in Canada. Stricter breeding laws, and stiff fines for loose dogs means they have a lot less dogs need to be rescued.

Some pups might be scared, others anxious to make the journey, but warm hugs and loving homes are waiting when they arrive.