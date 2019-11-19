Volunteers needed to help mentor teens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a calling to help mentor teens in the community this holiday season?

There are many children under the supervision of the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department in need of a positive adult role model in their life. The One-to-One Mentoring Program is a joint venture between the volunteer, the child, the parent, the probation officer and the Volunteer Services unit.

“It’s important for individuals regardless of what their roles are in society to give back to the children that will be running our city in the future,” said Peggy Cano, a volunteer coordinator for the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department.

Listed below are four types of volunteer opportunities that are available through the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department.

1. Detention visitation

Volunteers may visit children in detention.

2. Shadowing

Volunteers are assigned to assist and work under the direction of a probation officer within a field unit. Volunteers must be able to volunteer a minimum of four volunteer hours per week at the assigned probation unit.

3. Community service work crew

Volunteers assist community service specialist that transport and monitor juveniles who are assigned community service hours at different work sites in San Antonio.

4. Special projects

The program sponsors summer activities, holiday parties, and holds fundraising events to help fund special events and activities for juveniles and volunteers.

“Do something and help a child in need and give back any way you can,” said Desi Martinez, a personal injury attorney for Martinez & Associates.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, you can submit an application at bcjpvolunteers.wixsite.com/mysite.

