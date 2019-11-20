Slim down for the holidays without hitting the gym

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to look forward to parties and family gatherings.

You may be in a place where you want to lose some weight, but there’s not enough time to exercise.

If you want to drop some pounds without worrying about visiting the gym every day, there is an option that might help you.

CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing technology, is able to freeze and permanently destroy up to 20% to 25% of fat layer thickness after a single session.

Benefits of CoolSculpting

No downtime

Non-invasive procedure

Low-risk procedure for most people

The skin barrier is not broken or compromised

CoolSculpting is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges under the chin and jawline areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks and upper arm.

SliMedica, a total transformation medical clinic, treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their weight loss and beauty programs.

If you're interested in learning more about CoolSculpting, SliMedica offers the service at its clinic.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.