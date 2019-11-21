SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Christmas Celebration starts this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – 'Tis the season to create family memories!

SeaWorld San Antonio is decking out the halls for its annual Christmas Celebration, an extraordinary holiday event on select nights from November 23, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

This wintery, watery wonderland features Christmas shows, holiday lights, festive foods and of course the legend himself - Santa Clause.

SeaWorld will be covered with over 9 million lights, the largest Christmas light display in Texas, and guests can meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends.

SeaWorld San Antonio Christmas Celebration Giveaway