Thousands expected for UIW’s annual ‘Light the Way’ celebration this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- join the University of Incarnate Word, Saturday for its 33rd annual holiday celebration, Light the Way, Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 6:15 p.m., a million twinkling lights will be turned on for guests to enjoy the night’s entertainment.

Guests can enjoy over a dozen food trucks, shop from over 45 local vendors in the Holiday Shoppe and experience live performances and musical entertainment.

Light the Way will include a kids’ corner with cookie decorating from Bird Bakery, STEM activities with the DoSeum, train rides and selfies with Santa.

UIW alumni can register for VIP access to the alumni celebration inside the student engagement center.

Limited parking is available on campus ($10, cash only). Those seeking to park on campus may only enter through the gate at 281. All other gates will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The University of Incarnate Word will also be collecting new and unused toys for the Elf Louise Project.

For more information, visit lightthewaysa.com or call 210-829-6001.