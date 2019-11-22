The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you active-duty military personnel, retired military personnel or veteran who has served in the U.S. armed forces?

This Thanksgiving season, you are invited to attend the 9th annual Turkeys for Troops to receive a free frozen turkey as a gesture of gratitude from Toyota of Boerne.

While supplies last, there are 6,500 turkeys available on a first-come-first-serve basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Since 2009, Turkeys for Troops has existed to show thanks to the men and women who protect our country.

Toyota of Boerne holds this event annually to show support to our troops in their constant endeavors to preserve the freedoms that we can easily take for granted.

If you are interested in donating to Turkeys for Troops, click here.

For more information, visit turkeysfortroops.com or call 210-870-1800.