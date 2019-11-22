The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is almost here, so of course, we’ll soon be getting ready to eat a lot of delicious food to enjoy with our loved ones around the dinner table.

If you have a big family, it’s likely there will be leftovers you don’t know what to do with.

Luby’s shared some fun creative recipes to use with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey Cranberry Salad w/Cranberry Mayo

Pulled/diced turkey-2 cup

Cranberry mayo- 1/4 cup

Dried cranberries (bloomed in red wine) ¼ cup

Almonds- 1/4 cup

Red onion/celery fine diced-1/2 cup

Chopped parsley-1/8 cup

Sweet Potato Waffles w/Sweet Potato Butter

Waffle Batter 2 cups waffle batter ½ cup mashed sweet potatoes 1 teaspoon cinnamon ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Sweet Potato Butter 1 pound sweet cream butter 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes ½ teaspoon cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg



Turkey Stuffing Cakes

4 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (cold)

1 cup finely shred or diced cooked turkey meat

2 eggs beaten

Flour for coating

Olive oil for frying

Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

1 quart of your favorite bread pudding recipe

2 slices pecan pie

Bourbon sauce for topping 1 can sweetened condensed milk ¼ cup bourbon



