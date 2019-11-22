SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is almost here, so of course, we’ll soon be getting ready to eat a lot of delicious food to enjoy with our loved ones around the dinner table.

If you have a big family, it’s likely there will be leftovers you don’t know what to do with.

Luby’s shared some fun creative recipes to use with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey Cranberry Salad w/Cranberry Mayo

  • Pulled/diced turkey-2 cup
  • Cranberry mayo- 1/4 cup
  • Dried cranberries (bloomed in red wine) ¼ cup
  • Almonds- 1/4 cup
  • Red onion/celery fine diced-1/2 cup
  • Chopped parsley-1/8 cup

Sweet Potato Waffles w/Sweet Potato Butter

  • Waffle Batter
    • 2 cups waffle batter
    • ½ cup mashed sweet potatoes
    • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
    • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • Sweet Potato Butter
    • 1 pound sweet cream butter
    • 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
    • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
    • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Turkey Stuffing Cakes

  • 4 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (cold)
  • 1 cup finely shred or diced cooked turkey meat
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • Flour for coating
  • Olive oil for frying

Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

  • 1 quart of your favorite bread pudding recipe
  • 2 slices pecan pie
  • Bourbon sauce for topping
    • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
    • ¼ cup bourbon

For more information, visit lubys.com.