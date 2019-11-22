Holiday hacks: 4 creative recipes to use with Thanksgiving leftovers
Turkey cranberry salad w/cranberry mayo, turkey stuffing cakes, pecan pie bread pudding
SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is almost here, so of course, we’ll soon be getting ready to eat a lot of delicious food to enjoy with our loved ones around the dinner table.
If you have a big family, it’s likely there will be leftovers you don’t know what to do with.
Luby’s shared some fun creative recipes to use with your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Turkey Cranberry Salad w/Cranberry Mayo
- Pulled/diced turkey-2 cup
- Cranberry mayo- 1/4 cup
- Dried cranberries (bloomed in red wine) ¼ cup
- Almonds- 1/4 cup
- Red onion/celery fine diced-1/2 cup
- Chopped parsley-1/8 cup
Sweet Potato Waffles w/Sweet Potato Butter
- Waffle Batter
- 2 cups waffle batter
- ½ cup mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Sweet Potato Butter
- 1 pound sweet cream butter
- 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Turkey Stuffing Cakes
- 4 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (cold)
- 1 cup finely shred or diced cooked turkey meat
- 2 eggs beaten
- Flour for coating
- Olive oil for frying
Pecan Pie Bread Pudding
- 1 quart of your favorite bread pudding recipe
- 2 slices pecan pie
- Bourbon sauce for topping
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- ¼ cup bourbon
For more information, visit lubys.com.
