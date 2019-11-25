The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is this week and Christmas is right around the corner.

It’s that time of year to look your best and feel confident.

Here are 5 beauty hacks that can help you look younger.

1. Drink water

Try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily. Drinking a healthy amount of water can reduce acne and improves skin hydration.

2. Drink green tea

If you aren’t in the mood to drink water, unsweetened tea can treat acne, moisturizes skin and reduces skin irritation.

3. Eat vegetables

Sweet potatoes can protect your skin cells from sun exposure. This may help prevent sunburn, cell death and dry, wrinkled skin.

4. Use sunscreen daily

A lot of the A+ Hollywood celebrities preach on wearing sunscreen every day to maintain a flawless appearance.

5. Use Plexaderm

This rapid reduction serum works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in under 10 minutes.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 1-800-693-9286.