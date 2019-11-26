The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to some of the most loyal fans when it comes to the Spurs.

Spurs players dedicate time to meet as many fans as they can before and after games because they want to.

While the Spurs team may not have the ‘Big Three’ anymore with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginononil and Tony Parker with retired jerseys now, Spurs fans will always be the luckiest NBA fans for these reasons.

1. Colors are silver and black.

It’s just a fact - everyone looks good in silver and black.

2. Spurs have won 5 NBA Championships in the past 20 years.

Spurs fans have been spoiled with NBA hall of fame players that have retired jerseys at the AT&T Center, including David Robinson, Sean Elliot, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Avery Johnson. There are few teams that have at least five NBA Championship rings.

3. Longest-running fan group.

The Baseline Bums are an iconic role in Spurs fandom. They existed since the Dallas Chaparrals became the San Antonio Spurs and the group was known to be notorious for making the lives of visiting teams miserable.

Now the Baseline Bums provide so much spirit and cheer not only at Spurs games but also in our local community through service and volunteerism. It’s hard not to be enthused or to crack a smile when you’re in their company.

Would you like to be a Spurs’ Baseline Bum for a night?

AARP in San Antonio can help turn your dreams into real possibilities.

The Spurs are conducting a contest where you and a guest can enter for a chance to win Spurs tickets to be an honorary Baseline Bum for the night and attend a home game any time up until April 15. Enter the Spurs contest at spurs.com/aarp.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.