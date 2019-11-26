SAN ANTONIO – Mike Osterhage gives this Try It Tuesday his best shot and “espressos” his java skills at the San Antonio Barista Academy.

The San Antonio Barista Academy provides personalized barista training to anyone interested in learning the Espresso Method. Sylvia Miller, Master Barista, gives hands-on instruction in espresso extraction, grinding, calibrating, milk steaming, drink mixing, and latte art at the academy.

For more information on the San Antonio Barista Academy head here.

https://www.ksat.com/sa%20live/2019/11/06/this-try-it-tuesday-goes-beyond-the-canvas/