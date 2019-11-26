SAN ANTONIO – SA Live host Mike Osterhage joins the dancers from Ballet San Antonio for their annual Nutcracker performance. You might not recognize him since he’ll be in a wig, dress and full makeup as ‘Mother Ginger.’

It’s sure to be a lot of fun, so don’t miss him opening night, Friday, November 29th at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Check here for tickets.

Need another Holiday event? Check out UIW’s Light the Way Celebration.