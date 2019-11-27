A new twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner
Stress-free Turkey Wellington recipe from Bistr09
SAN ANTONIO – Tired of the traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving? Change it up with a fresh recipe from Chef Damien Watel, owner of Bistr09. This Turkey Wellington recipe is easy to make the day before or the morning of Thanksgiving. To make the recipe watch the video and follow the recipe provided below.
RECIPE:
- 1 raw turkey breast
- 2 branches celery
- 2 carrots
- 2 onions
- 1 bunch parsley
- 6 cloves garlic
- 16 oz heavy cream
- 6 oz bread crumbs
- 1 pack puff pastry sheets
- Optional : 6 oz foiegras or chicken liver for stuffing
For gravy
- 6 slices bacon
- 2 tbsp flour or corn starch
- 1 chopped onion
- Fresh sage
- 8 oz white wine
- 16 oz chick stock
- Finely chop bacon and onion and cook in saucepan until the fat is rendered
- Add the flour stir, add the white wine stir and add the chicken stock simmer for 15 minutes
- Season as you like Dijon mustard, salt and pepper
- Sage bay leaves
For the turkey
- Can be made the day before or should
- Cut open the breast until you have a flat piece
- Cut the trimmings in pieces all around
- In a food processor place the carrots, onions, parsley, garlic, bread crumbs and mix till fine
- Reserve in a bowl
- Again in a food processor, add the turkey trimmings, the cream, salt, pepper and the liver(optional)
- Blend until smooth
- Mix both together and fill the turkey breast
- Roll up tight and tightly sausage it in plastic wrap or cheese cloth
- Cook 15 min in a hot water bath
- Pull out and reserve
- Lay the pastry and roll the turkey into it tightly
- Brush with egg yolk for golden finish
- Bake 25 min at 350
