SAN ANTONIO – Tired of the traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving? Change it up with a fresh recipe from Chef Damien Watel, owner of Bistr09. This Turkey Wellington recipe is easy to make the day before or the morning of Thanksgiving. To make the recipe watch the video and follow the recipe provided below.

RECIPE:

1 raw turkey breast

2 branches celery

2 carrots

2 onions

1 bunch parsley

6 cloves garlic

16 oz heavy cream

6 oz bread crumbs

1 pack puff pastry sheets

Optional : 6 oz foiegras or chicken liver for stuffing

For gravy

6 slices bacon

2 tbsp flour or corn starch

1 chopped onion

Fresh sage

8 oz white wine

16 oz chick stock

Finely chop bacon and onion and cook in saucepan until the fat is rendered

Add the flour stir, add the white wine stir and add the chicken stock simmer for 15 minutes

Season as you like Dijon mustard, salt and pepper

Sage bay leaves

For the turkey

Can be made the day before or should

Cut open the breast until you have a flat piece

Cut the trimmings in pieces all around

In a food processor place the carrots, onions, parsley, garlic, bread crumbs and mix till fine

Reserve in a bowl

Again in a food processor, add the turkey trimmings, the cream, salt, pepper and the liver(optional)

Blend until smooth

Mix both together and fill the turkey breast

Roll up tight and tightly sausage it in plastic wrap or cheese cloth

Cook 15 min in a hot water bath

Pull out and reserve

Lay the pastry and roll the turkey into it tightly

Brush with egg yolk for golden finish

Bake 25 min at 350

For more information on Bistr09 click here.