The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Thinking of treating yourself to LASIK before the holidays?

LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve the following conditions often treated with glasses or contacts: nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism.

Millions of people have enjoyed the benefits associated with LASIK.

Before you have your procedure, here are some things to keep in mind after you have the LASIK procedure:

Things you SHOULD be able to do after your LASIK eye procedure:

Drive

Work

Watch TV

Use your computer

Exercise

Socialize

Here are some of the things you will need to AVOID after LASIK surgery:

No makeup (5 days)

No ceiling fan (5 days)

No eye rubbing (5 days)

Patients are given detailed written and oral instructions on expectations and limitations after a LASIK procedure by Dr. Carlos Manrique at Manrique Custom Vision.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.