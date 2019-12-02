The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is here and it can also be a stressful time of year for traveling.

If your back, neck or shoulders are hurting, you need to make sure you maintain a good posture.

Here are some tips on how you can stay pain-free while traveling to see your loved ones.

Drink more water

It’s key to stay hydrated when you’re traveling and to avoid having your muscles tighten up, especially when you’re driving or flying.

Pack light

Try to avoid overpacking or using a bulky suitcase. Instead, use a suitcase with wheels to eliminate carrying weight.

Request an aisle seat

Nobody likes to sit in the middle seat. Request an aisle seat to give yourself more room to stretch out. This will also prevent blood clots in the legs.

Bring a neck pillow

Whether you’re in the passenger seat of a car or flying in an airplane. Protect your neck and pack a pillow to keep a comfortable posture.

