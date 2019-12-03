Holidays have you feeling anxious? Tips to cope with the season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season is officially here, whether you like it or not.

This time of year can be filled with joy, or it can cause anxiety for some people.

It’s easy to get caught up in the stresses of life, buying Christmas gifts and prepping the house for large family gatherings.

If you find yourself having social anxiety, it’s more than just pure nervousness; it can have long-term health impacts on lifestyles, self-esteem, and social relationships. Here are some tips to help you get through the holidays:

Prepare in advance.

It’s likely you may see some new faces during the holidays, as well as some familiar ones. Now is the time to practice some breathing exercises or meditation. Don’t feel embarrassed if you get shy, or nervous around new people.

According to the Institute for Functional Health, research has suggested that people with social anxiety tend to focus too much on the impression they might leave on someone else.

Tip: Take the focus off of yourself. Ask others what they’ve been doing, what they enjoy, what their New Years’ resolutions are, etc.

Turn anxiety into excitement.

Try to turn a negative emotion into a positive reaction. When you feel a wave of panic coming about to come on, try to imagine that you’re excited instead.

Tip: If you are going to see someone you’re not pumped about seeing, tell yourself that you’re excited to see them.

Be in the moment.

Curiosity is often key to turning anxiety into excitement, according to the Institue for Functional Health. The holiday season only comes once a year and if you feel uncomfortable in a large group or setting, it’s okay to take a break from the party.

Tip: If you start feeling overwhelmed you can always go home or take a quick breather to get some space.

For more information, visit instituteforfunctionalhealth.com or call 210-987-8971.