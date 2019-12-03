Kick off the holidays with free cookie decorating kits

SAN ANTONIO – The 10th annual Museum Reach River of Lights kicks off Saturday, December 7th from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be holiday costume characters, holiday jazz music, a cookie decorating workshop with free cookie kits, artisan vendors, food trucks, Santa’s Wonderland with free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a giant snow globe for more photo-ops.

Admission and parking is free.

