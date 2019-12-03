71ºF

Kick off the holidays with free cookie decorating kits

The Museum Reach River of lights debuts with free fun for the whole family

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The 10th annual Museum Reach River of Lights kicks off Saturday, December 7th from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be holiday costume characters, holiday jazz music, a cookie decorating workshop with free cookie kits, artisan vendors, food trucks, Santa’s Wonderland with free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a giant snow globe for more photo-ops.

Admission and parking is free.

Go here for more info about the San Antonio River Authority.

