SA Live audience goes nuts during gift giving segment

For the Grilling Guys:

Man Crates curates thoughtful and unique gift ideas that are tailored to your guy’s tastes and interests. This particular crate was the Everest Grill Crate. Perfect for the outdoors type of guy who loves to grill, comes with a Himalayan salt block, circle kabobs, mini-thermometers, and a recipe book.

There are crates for every man at mancrates.com

For the Man Cave:

JCPenney has great gift ideas like a tabletop pool table or mini-games set. It’s perfect for when dad’s hanging out with the kids or his pals in his little corner of paradise. They don’t take up much space and they’re a great deal. JCPenney also has cool men’s sneakers too.

Check out more at JCPenney.com

Getting guys into the Holiday spirit:

Cheesy shirts and PJs are always a win. Burlington has this incredible Elf on the Shelf shirt and if dad is a Star Wars fan – and really aren’t we all Star Wars fans? – he’ll love the Star Wars pajamas.

Find these deals and more at Burlington.com

For the Techie guys:

The best tech is the type that simplifies your life. Bed Bath And Beyond has two items that any guy will become obsessed with – the first is the Google Nest Hub Max. The Voice Match feature lets you control various devices, play music and access your calendars with voice commands. The Brookstone Cord Organizer will help bring order to the chaos of cables and charging accessories. This helps you keep them all nice and neat.

Find these items and more at Bed Bath and Beyond Stores and bedbathandbeyond.com

For Athletes and Coaches:

Eastbay has all the athletic apparel and gear you need for any sport you play or coach. Maybe dad still enjoys the batting cage or maybe his son picked up his love of the national pastime. The Under Armour Yard 19 batting gloves or the Harper 4 cleats are great for the baseball star in the family. You can find these great gifts and tons of other sporting goods gift ideas at Eastbay.com

All these great ideas were courtesy of Mike Avila from Dad Encyclopedia.

