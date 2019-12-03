SAPD’s 10th Annual Blue Santa Toy Run is collecting gifts for children in local hospitals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Share a smile with a loving child this holiday season.

The motorcycle community is teaming up with the San Antonio Police Department and Renegade Classics in the 10th Annual Blue Santa Toy Run.

SAPD delivers donated toys to children who may never leave the hospital.

The 10th Annual Blue Santa Toy Run is Sunday, Dec. 15 at Renegade Classics, 6850 Bandera Road starting at 9:30 a.m.

Donated toys benefit children at Methodist Hospital and Christus Santa Rosa hospitals.

For more information, visit lawtigers.com or call 1-800-529-8443.