5 of the best stocking stuffers you can get for skincare and beauty

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Believe it or not, Christmas is almost three weeks away!

Now is the time to find gifts for your loved ones.

We have five great stocking stuffer ideas that will pair perfectly for anyone on your Christmas list who loves skincare and beauty products.

1. Detox scrubber

Hard sponges with a soft and hard side are the way to go. The detox scrubber will leave you soft and smooth from head to toe.

2. Perfume or cologne sampler

It can be difficult to pick out perfume or cologne for someone. Try to find a holiday perfume or cologne sampler to ensure you pick out the right scent.

3. Bath bombs

After a long day of work, nothing beats a relaxing bubble bath with a deliciously scented fragrance. Bath bombs are perfect for last-minute gift ideas.

4. At-home teeth whitening strips

Say goodbye to those annoying teeth stains with at-home teeth whitening kits. You can find affordable teeth whitening swabs or strips at your local grocery store or online.

5. Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum

You can reduce under-eye bags, dark circles, smile lines and wrinkles in under 10 minutes with Plexaderm.

In a clinical study, there was an 85 percent visual decrease in the depth of forehead lines for 43 people that used the rapid reduction serum.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 800-673-2201.