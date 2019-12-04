Young at heart? Relive your childhood at DoSeum’s ReDo adult-only event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – 'Tis the season to celebrate your favorite holiday movies!

Adults, you’re invited to a night full of food, music, drinks, fun and holiday activities at The DoSeum’s ReDo event Friday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The DoSeum’s ReDo events are special adults-only nights in which adults who are young at heart can relive their childhood.

Explore all the fun The DoSeum exhibits have to offer and partake in festive activities that will leave you reminiscing about your favorite holiday traditions.

Attendees can sample bites from local restaurants and sip on themed cocktails while they celebrate with some of the season’s most favorite movies including The Grinch, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Where do the proceeds go?

The DoSeum, a local nonprofit, uses the ticket sales to offer free field experiences for Title 1 schools and camp scholarships.

This event is for adults 21 years of age and older.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.