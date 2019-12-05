Holiday hacks: 3 tips to get the best deals on cars

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Believe it or not, some people really do buy cars as holiday presents.

If you are shopping for a loved one or trying to find the best car deal for yourself, here are three tips on how you can snap the best deals in town.

1. Research before you go to a dealership.

Make sure to do your homework before you head to a dealership.

To save yourself time and energy, research the type of car you want, model, year, and features that fit your lifestyle.

Go in armed with all the information you need to make the right decision for your pocketbook.

2. Take advantage of promotions.

Check for holiday promotions or member-exclusive benefits.

Do you have email alerts or newsletters for car dealerships?

Check out all the best deals that are being offered this time of year.

Typically, end-of-the-year sales can be the best possible time to buy a new car since dealerships are getting ready for 2020 models.

3. Explore financing options.

If you have good or bad credit, ask to see if you can qualify for an auto loan.

Most dealerships will work with you to secure a no credit car loan if your situation demands it.

For more information, visit northparktoyota.com or call 210-635-5000.