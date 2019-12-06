75ºF

SA Live

Design your own cards on a 100-year-old letterpress printer

Try It Tuesday: Letterpress printer

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – Mike Osterhage heads to Belle & Union to create SA Live Christmas cards on a 100-year-old letterpress printer.

For more information on how you can create custom cards at Belle & Union click here.

